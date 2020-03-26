Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Antares Pharma worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,016,579 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 0.99. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.