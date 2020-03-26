Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,925 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $227.19 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

