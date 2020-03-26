Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,446 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 359,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 65,862 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 139,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.