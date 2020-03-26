Marshall Wace LLP Sells 177,105 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

