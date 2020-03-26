Marshall Wace LLP Sells 436,121 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Justin J. Brenden acquired 14,026 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $487,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

