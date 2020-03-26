Marshall Wace LLP Sells 86,650 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.88% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

