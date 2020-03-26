Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.23 Million Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Radian Group stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.