Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000.

PVAC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

