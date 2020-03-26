Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

NYSE UDR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

