Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of USA Compression Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

