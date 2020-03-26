Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 160,279 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 994 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

