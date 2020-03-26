Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 87,335 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,335 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LBRT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

