Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE ALSN opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

