Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 57,386 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 414,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWL stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.