Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

ESPR stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

