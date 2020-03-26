Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,027 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

COUP stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,885 shares of company stock worth $23,759,804. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

