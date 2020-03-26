Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 8,082.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 1,036,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,512. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

