Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $99,000.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

