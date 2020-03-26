Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,323 shares of company stock worth $9,089,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

