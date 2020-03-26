Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 426.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after purchasing an additional 619,262 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,054,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

