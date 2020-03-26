Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 129,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $245.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day moving average is $223.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

