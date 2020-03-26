Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 971,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,667. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

