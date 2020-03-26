Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.25 Million in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 37.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sientra by 70.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 97,855.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.