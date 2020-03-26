Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 9,361 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IX. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ORIX by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.