Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 41,446 Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

