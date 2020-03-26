Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,522 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,522 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after purchasing an additional 876,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apache by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,459,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Apache by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,421,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

