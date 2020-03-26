Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 518,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

