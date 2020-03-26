MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $16,076.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007265 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003728 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,967,380 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.