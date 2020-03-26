MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 1,233,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

