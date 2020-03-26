Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $710,503,000 after buying an additional 542,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 177,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.42. 4,917,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.