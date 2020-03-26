Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 482,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.60. 239,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

