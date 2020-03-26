Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $255.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,128. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

