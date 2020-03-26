Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NYSE:AXAS) Head to Head Survey

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Matador Resources alerts:

This table compares Matador Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 8.92% 7.49% 3.67% Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 0.33 $87.78 million $1.20 2.34 Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.12 $57.82 million $0.18 0.59

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum. Abraxas Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 8 7 0 2.47 Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.69, suggesting a potential upside of 494.03%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Abraxas Petroleum on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.