Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

