Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Matson worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Matson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,184. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

