MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:MAV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.20.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

