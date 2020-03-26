MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MAV traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.53. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

