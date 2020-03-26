Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $116,685.41 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01015715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031733 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00172979 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004235 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00081967 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.