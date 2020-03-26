Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CTSO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 842,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,762. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

