Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

MXIM stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 3,799,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,918. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.