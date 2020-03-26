MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.23% of MAXIMUS worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 600,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,773. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

