McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

MCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.97).

LON MCS opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.93. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 86.15 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $305.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

