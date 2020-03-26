McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $143,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 5,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,813. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

