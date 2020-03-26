McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 93.4% in March

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,482,200 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the February 27th total of 18,860,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of MCK traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,777. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

