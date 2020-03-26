MediBloc [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Upbit, Kryptono and Coinrail. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.04475663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00063309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kryptono, DEx.top, IDEX, Cashierest, CPDAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

