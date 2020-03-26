MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.02038090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.03345001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00746482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00470853 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014910 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

