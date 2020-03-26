MedicCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $22,396.23 and $295.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

