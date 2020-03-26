Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Medifast worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of MED traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

