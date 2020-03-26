Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$7.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE LABS traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 2,559,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,476. Medipharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17.

About Medipharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

