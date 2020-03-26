MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $22.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of MD opened at $12.01 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,748,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 51,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

